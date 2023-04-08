Real Madrid vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Saturday night when they face Real Madrid in the capital.

The Yellows head to Madrid on the back of a solid run of results, most recently defeating Real Sociedad to return to the top four race.

Though, Real Madrid have also been in fine form, thrashing Valladolid last weekend before making easy work of Barcelona at Camp Nou to progress through to the Copa del Rey final.

Los Blancos appear to have all-but lost the title race this season, but that seems to have taken off the pressure a little.

This should be a fascinating game between two sides who have already played twice this season, winning once each, with Villarreal winning in the league and Los Blancos in the Copa.

A win here would be a huge boost to Villarreal’s top four hopes, but it will be a mightily tough task, especially with some of the injury concerns the Yellows have heading into this one.

But here's to hoping, and as ever, we invite you to join the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.