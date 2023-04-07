Jose Luis Morales sends Real Madrid warning amid Villarreal’s improved form

Villarreal star Jose Luis Morales has been speaking ahead of his side’s away clash with Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Yellows take on Los Blancos on the back of an impressive run of form of late, with Quique Setién’s men beating Real Sociedad last weekend to climb back into the top four race.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid won 6-0 last weekend and followed that win up by thrashing Barcelona at Camp Nou in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Both sides head into this one in good form, and it should be an intriguing encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It’s a beautiful game that everyone likes to play, but we know that it’s very complicated,” said Morales in an interview with Marca. “We have had a good week of work and we arrive after a great win against Real Sociedad. So we travel with excitement on the back of the three points.”

Speaking about Villarreal’s upturn in form, Morales added: “It’s true that we have had a bad run and now we are in a good dynamic of results, playing well, too. That has meant that we are in the fight, four points off Real Sociedad and with 11 games left to play.

“Anything can happen and we want to arrive in the final games still in the fight. It’s true that we are closer than a week ago. It’s not easy because there are very good teams that we know are in the race. It will not be easy, but we are getting players back from injury and we will have more options.”