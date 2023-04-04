Raul Albiol looks set to stay at Villarreal for another year.

The veteran defender has proved to be one of the most impressive signings of the last decade for the Yellows, proving instrumental in the recent Europa League and Champions League successes.

Albiol arrived in 2019, racking up 122 league appearances, and he has become the club’s captain during that time.

The Spain international is now 37 years of age, turning 38 this September, but it seems he is going nowhere. According to EPM, Villarreal have decided to offer Albiol another year on his contract.

Albiol is very likely to pen the deal, and it’s expected everything will be finalised in the coming days.

The centre-back has played a key role again this season, and he is hoping to return to full fitness following a minor injury ahead of this weekend’s clash with his former club Real Madrid.

Villarreal undoubtedly still need to sign another centre-back, with Albiol unlikely to be able to play league and European football consistently next season, though Aissa Mandi and Jorge Cuenca have improved over recent weeks.

But the Yellows have certainly saved themselves time and money by keeping Albiol, who is the leader of this group, not to mention he has performed superbly and consistently during his time at the club.