Villarreal vs Celta Vigo - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Sunday when they take on Celta Vigo at Estadio de la Ceramica, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows are still keeping up the chase for fourth place, but with Real Sociedad winning on Friday night, Quique Setién’s men need to do their bit on Sunday.

If Villarreal can defeat Celta, they would be five points behind La Real, who still have to face Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla before the end of the season.

A win would also be a big step towards wrapping up a top six spot, which looks very likely after the mid-week results when Villarreal saw off Espanyol with a 4-2 home win.

Celta have had an up and down season so far. At one point, it looked as though they may mount their own European challenge, but they have dropped off over recent weeks, and they now find themselves in 13th place following back-to-back defeats and four without a win.

Villarreal will be eyeing back-to-back wins at home, but they need to be more clinical in front of goal, developing a trend of missing chances in recent weeks.

