Villarreal vs Espanyol - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Thursday night, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows suffered a near-fatal blow to their top four hopes last weekend after losing to Sevilla, and they now find themselves desperate for a win after back-to-back defeats.

On Thursday night, they welcome an Espanyol side who are currently inside the bottom three.

Villarreal are currently in sixth place, but a win would see them move into fifth, a point ahead of Real Betis and within five of Real Sociedad.

In reality, top six is now the most realistic aim, and points are important, with Athletic Club within a point heading into Thursday night’s clash.

Failure to win this one could see the Yellows drop out of the top six altogether ahead of their final seven games of the season.

Though, Espanyol will be dangerous, given their need for points amid their battle for La Liga survival.

As ever, we invite you to join the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments secion below.