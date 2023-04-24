Villarreal’s top four hopes dashed by late Sevilla winner

Villarreal’s top four hopes were dashed on Sunday with late defeat in Seville.

The Yellows were hoping to keep up their chase for Champions League football after Real Sociedad’s win on Saturday, but they instead fell seven points behind with just eight games remaining.

Rafa Mir put Sevilla ahead in the 34th minute after Dani Parejo gave the ball away high up the pitch and didn’t bother to track back. Lazy defending all-round culminated in a fine finish from Mir.

Jose Luis Morales was then lost to injury, with Nicolas Jackson coming on in his place.

Villarreal had a goal ruled out before the break, but VAR worked in their favour after the restart when Pau Torres nudged the ball home from all of one yard.

It looked as though the Yellows would take home at least a point as they continued to create opportunities, but Sevilla found a stoppage time winner to all-but kill their top four hopes.

Youssef En-Nesyri pulled off a superb jump from a corner to find the bottom corner of the net, rounding off a brilliant week for Sevilla, who have now won three on the bounce.

As for Villarreal, Real betis gained no further ground, losing on Saturday, but Athletic Club are now within a point of the Yellows and indeed the top six.

The two teams still have to play in Castellon before the end of the season.