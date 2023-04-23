Sevilla vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Sunday night, and you can join the conversation surrounding the game right here.

The Yellows slipped up last weekend when they lost at home to Valladolid, but they were let off by a slip-up from Real Sociedad, while Real Betis have already lost this weekend.

Quique Setién’s men are battling to get into the top four, but they face a tough test on Sunday night, taking on a resurgent Sevilla side.

The Andalusians look to have pulled away from the relegation battle at this stage, while they also beat Manchester United on Thursday night to progress to the last four of their favourite competition - the Europa League.

Villarreal could find a team full of confidence awaiting them at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, but they will be hoping to find one hungover from Thursday night’s dramatic win.

Either way, this is a hugely important clash for Villarreal are they look to secure Champions League football, and as ever, we invite you to join the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.