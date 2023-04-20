Villarreal are still said to be working on tying Samu Chukwueze up to a new contract amid his superb form this season.

The winger has taken a big step forward this season, racking up 13 goals and 11 assists across all competitions so far this term. Chukwueze seems to have finally discovered his final product after struggling for consistency in recent seasons.

The arrival of Quique Setién has certainly helped, with the current Villarreal boss taking off the chains a little, following on from Unai Emery’s more defensive-minded approach.

The Yellows will be delighted to have Chukwueze fit and firing, but they do need to address his contract situation, with the Nigerian out of terms at the end of next season.

According to Diario AS, with Raul Albiol all signed up for another season, Chukwueze is priority number one. It’s claimed negotiations are ‘not as advanced as hoped’ and that the Yellows need to step up their efforts to agree a new deal.

Villarreal don’t want to find themselves vulnerable in the summer, when teams could well come calling for the winger.

Fingers crossed a new deal can be agreed!