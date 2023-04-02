Villarreal vs Real Sociedad - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal face Real Sociedad in a huge home clash today, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows are in the last chance saloon as far as their top four hopes go, seven points behind today’s rivals Real Sociedad, who have been in poor form of late. Win today, and the Yellows are back in the Champions League conversation, but defeat will mean all focus will need to be on making it to the Europa League.

Villarreal picked up a big win before the international break, but the win came at a price, with star frontman Gerard Moreno picking up an injury to rule him out of this one. Raul Albiol also picked up an injury and will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the game.

As for Real Sociedad, they looked to have a stranglehold on a top four spot, but they have been particularly poor of late, winning just one of their last seven games across all competitions, and that win came in their last outing, beating bottom club Elche.

Real Sociedad won 1-0 when the two sides met earlier this season, so the Yellows can also level - at the very least - the head-to-head record between the two sides with a home win on Sunday.

As always, we invite you to get involved in the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.