Villarreal vs Valladolid - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Saturday afternoon, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows have been flying of late, putting together a superb run to get involved in the Champions League race as we enter the final run-in.

Quique Setién’s men defeated Real Madrid last weekend to move up to fifth and remain within four points of Real Sociedad in fourth place.

That win made it five wins from the last six games, and the Yellow Submarine will be looking to make it six in seven as they face a relegation-battling Valladolid side at home on Saturday afternoon, and this one will be particularly important given some of the tough games coming up.

Valladolid are currently just two points above the relegation zone, and they make the trip to Castellon on the back of an entertaining draw with Mallorca last time out, drawing 3-3. Before that, they lost 6-0 to Real Madrid and 3-1 to Athletic Club, and at this point, Valladolid have won just one of their last eight games. Though, their last away win did come against Real Sociedad.

As ever, we invite you to get involved in the conversation for this one before, during and after the game in the comments section below.