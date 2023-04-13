Fede Valverde has spoken for the first time since the Alex Baena incident.

The Real Madrid star is caught up in legal trouble after allegedly punching Villarreal’s Baena following the Yellows’ impressive away win over Los Blancos last weekend.

Valverde claimed Baena said something offensive about his family during a Copa del Rey meeting between the two teams earlier this season.

Baena denies saying anything of the sort, but it’s claimed Valverde did not want to listen, allegedly assaulting Baena on his way back to the team bus outside Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The incident has since been reported to the police, who will investigate, while Valverde is playing as normal for now, starting for Los Blancos in their Champions League win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

And after a recent training session, Valverde told reporters from the seat of his car: “(I am leaning) on my family, on the people of Madrid and on the people who support me on the street.”

Meanwhile, Baena has been training with Villarreal as normal, and the worst of the damage does not appear to have been physical.

For now, it’s best this one is left for the Spanish national police, and also the RFEF, who may yet hand out their own disciplinary action to Valverde.