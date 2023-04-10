Villarreal’s superb away win over Real Madrid was marred by an alleged act of violence after the game.

The Yellows completed the double over Los Blancos to remain in the Champions League race on Saturday night, twice coming from behind to win 3-2.

But after the game, Alex Baena was allegedly assaulted by Fede Valverde while on his way back to the team bus.

It has emerged that Valverde believes Baena made a comment about the Uruguayan’s family during the Copa del Rey meeting between the two teams earlier this season.

Following the alleged act of violence, Baena has now reported the incident to the national police, deciding to press charges against Valverde.

A Villarreal statement read: “Villarreal CF player Alex Baena was assaulted last night on his way to the team bus after the match against Real Madrid CF at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

“Once again, Villarreal CF rejects any act of violence and firmly believes in the version of its player and will support him throughout this process”

Writing on Instagram, Baena himself wrote: “Very happy with the team’s impressive victory in a place like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad about the aggression I suffered after the match and surprised by what is being said about me. IT IS TOTALLY UNTRUE THAT I SAID THAT.”

The police will now deal with this issue, while there could also be sporting sanctions placed upon Valverde by the RFEF.