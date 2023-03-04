Almeria 0-2 Villarreal: two wins on the trot ahead of a visit to Andelecht

Two second-half goals from Gerard Moreno and José Luis Morales gave Villarreal a deserved victory against Almería today. Gerard came on as a sub in the 69th minute and had a goal within 7 minutes (and should have had a second four minutes later with any sort of decent pass from Morales) and Morales himself scored a banger in the 88th minute to ensure the win.

The home side didn’t trouble Pepe Reina in our goal much; Villarreal had almost three-quarters of the possession and almost all the good chances. Both goals were assisted by Samu Chukwueze who was MOTM today, continuing his fine performances under Setien.

Good news was Gerard returning and scoring, of course, but also Gio Lo Celso got on the pitch in injury time, and Alfonso Pedraza saw time too, though in his case he came on for Alberto Moreno, who landed awkwardly and did something to his right leg. Maybe a hyperextended knee or something like that? He was in a lot of pain but seemed to be able to walk off the pitch in the end.

A nice result ahead of our visit to Belgium for our Conference league matchup, and with Real Sociedad only managing a draw yesterday, we’re 7 points out of third (which could become fourth depending on results tomorrow).

Almeria have fallen back to 17th, just a point above Valladolid and two above Valencia. Their win against Barca was a bit of a fluke, I’m afraid—they sure didn’t show a lot today.

Endavant Villarreal!