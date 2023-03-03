Villarreal have been handed two big fitness boosts ahead of their trip South to face Almeria away from home.

The Yellows face an Almeria side who are dangerous at home on Saturday, hoping to add to the win over Getafe at the start of the week.

The win over Getafe signalled the end of a four-game winning run, putting Quique Seitén’s men back in the conversation in the race for Europa League qualification.

Almeria will make life difficult for the Yellows on Saturday, boasting one of the best home records in La Liga.

But ahead of the game, there is good news for Villarreal, with Setién confirming Giovani Lo Celso, who has missed months of action, and Nicola Jackson, who has been out for more than a month, are both in the squad for the relatively trip to Almeria.

“Yes, they are going to be in the squad, and they will be able to play some minutes,” said Setién in his pre-match press conference. “We will see how they fit in with the work today and we will see tomorrow how they get on. We will make a decision based on that.”