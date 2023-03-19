Osasuna vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action today, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows are in Pamplona on Sunday to take on an Osasuna side who have become an outside threat to the European places.

Villarreal are looking for a quick response after a rather embarrassing Europa Conference League exit at the hands of Anderlecht earlier this week.

Though, they can at least play with the comfort of knowing they cannot drop out of the top six this weekend, due to results going their way on Saturday.

Having said that, there is a big opportunity to solidify their spot in the Europa League places, able to move five points clear of seventh-placed Athletic Club with a win, and they can also extend the four-point gap between themselves and today’s rivals Osasuna.

Looking up the table, Real Betis are currently four points ahead, taking on Mallorca at 2pm on Sunday, while Real Sociedad are seven points better off, facing bottom club Elche at home on Sunday afternoon.

Villarreal - and particularly Quique Setién - could do with a win over Osasuna today, and as ever, we invite you to get involved in the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.