Villarreal boss Quique Setién is now under growing pressure following Thursday night’s Conference League exit.

The Yellows dominated Anderlecht in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie, but after failing to take their chances, it was the Belgians who progressed following an Islam Slimani winner in the 71st minute.

The game - and indeed the exit - was greeted with ‘Quique out’ chants at Estadio de la Ceramica, and it’s no secret that Setién is under pressure amid disappointing results since his arrival.

The Yellows had a real opportunity to win the Conference League, and to secure a top four finish, too. But they are now out of Europe, and they are also seven points behind fourth-place Real Sociedad.

Fernando Roig senior and Junior were spotted in deep discussion after the game, remaining seated for some time after the full-time whistle, and it seems the club are already eyeing Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola, who is out of contract this summer.

Though, it seems Villarreal will only replace Setién if he fails to meet the club’s La Liga objectives this season.