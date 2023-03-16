Quique Setién has issued an update on Villarreal’s fitness ahead of Thursday night’s Europa Conference League clash with Anderlecht.

The Yellows host the Belgian side on Thursday as they look to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition. The two sides drew 1-1 in Brussels, and with no away goals, it is all square heading into the second leg.

Villarreal go into the clash on the back of a draw with Real Betis in La Liga, and and it will be interesting to see whether Setién rests players given the clear prioritising of La Liga.

Asked about the possibility during his pre-match press conference, he said: “It’s obvious that we have a lot of games and that we can make changes to the team. We have good players, and that allows us to make changes.

“All of the players in the squad are perfectly able to play this game or in Pamplona, so there is that possibility.”

Nicolas Jackson and Giovani Lo Celso are currently working their way back to full fitness after lengthy spells on the sidelines. Proving an update, Setién said: “They are two players who have been out injured.

“They are progressing well, and little by little they will reach their level. Whether they start or not is a decision I have to take, although I don’t know if it’s a good risk or not. I don’t know if it’s good to start or wait until the end.”

Villarreal remain without Francis Coquelin for this one, with the midfielder out for the rest of the season.