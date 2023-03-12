Villarreal vs Real Betis - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal take on Real Betis on Sunday, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows welcome European rivals Betis to Estadio de la Ceramica this evening in perhaps their biggest game of the season so far.

Quique Setién’s men are currently four points behind Betis in fifth, and a win will not only bring them within a point of today’s opponents, but they would also move within five points of Real Sociedad in fourth, with Imanol Alguacil’s men continuing to slip-up.

A home defeat today however, would be a huge blow any hopes of challenging for the top four, while it would also mean fifth place would be a big ask, especially with Betis’ good form of yet.

Though, Manuel Pellegrini’s men did rest a number of players for their thumping at the hands of Manchester United in the Europa League during the week, prioritising the league, and Villarreal did the same for their Conference League draw with Anderlecth.

Villarreal beat Almeria in their last La Liga outing, while Betis managed an impressive draw with Real Madrid.

Now the two teams go head-to-head in a huge clash in the European race, and as ever, we invite you to join the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.