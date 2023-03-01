Quique Setién has been speaking after Villarreal’s much-needed comeback win over Getafe.

The Yellows had lost four on the bounce before welcoming the Madrid-based side, and they went behind again after former striker Enes Unal scored the opener.

But Samu Chukwueze produced an excellent performance, scoring an equaliser and putting together a fine run to create the winner, with Jose Luis Morales finding the net.

The win saw the Yellows make up ground on the top six, now level on points with Rayo Vallecano in sixth, but more importantly, it ended a wretched run of results.

“We needed a positive stimulus and the goal against as soon as we started has hurt us a lot, but we have recovered,” Setién said after the game.

“I am very happy with the victory because it allows us to change the dynamic and we must continue to see if we enter a positive one. This victory was necessary and I am sure that it will give us peace of mind, which is what we needed to move up and, above all, change the state of mind”.

Asked about Chukwueze’s performance, Setién added: “It has been very good for us to score before the break and early in the second half to be able to win with suffering, because they have committed us with several corners, crosses into the area and some actions that any of them could have ended in a goal.”