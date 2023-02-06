Pepe Reina was not impressed with Villarreal’s performace against Elche.

The Yellows lost ground in the top four race after suffering a 3-1 defeat to bottom club Elche, who hadn’t won a single league game all season.

Fortunately for Quique Setién’s men, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Betis all failed to win, but the Yellow are now four points off the top four, and they face leaders Barcelona this weekend.

Reflecting on the poor performance in Alicante, goalkeeper Reina said: “Without a doubt, yesterday was a very bad day. We were not good. They took advantage of our technical deficiencies, we lost many more balls than usual, and they took advantage of it by generating many very dangerous counters”.

Speaking about the reflection process after the defeat, Reina added: “You have to be self-critical, because this is a defeat that hurts. It is a defeat that weighs heavily, but we continue on. We must analyze during the week what needs to be improved, because without a doubt, there are many things”.

Villarreal now prepare for a date with Barca on Sunday, at Estadio de la Ceramica.