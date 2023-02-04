Elche vs Villarreal - LaLiga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Saturday, and you can join the conversation below.

The Yellows slipped against Rayo Vallecano last time out, but they have the perfect opportunity to bounce back on Saturday, facing bottom club Elche.

The Yellows go into this weekend just three points outside the top four, while Elche are rock bottom and still without a single win after 19 games.

This is the first game of the second half of the La Liga season, and the Yellows need a win here to stay involved in the top four race, given they face table-toppers Barcelona next time out.

Related Quique Setién issues Villarreal injury update ahead of Elche clash

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is out for this one, sitting out through illness, while Alfonso Pedraza, Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolas Jackson all remain out as they battle back from longer term issues.

There has also been doubt over Pau Torres, but the centre-back is hoping to make it back in time.

As ever, we invite you to join in the conversation in the comments section below before, during and after the game as the Yellows look to pick up all three points in Alicante.