Villarreal boss Quique Setién has provided an injury update ahead of this weekend’s clash with regional rivals Elche.

The Yellows will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Rayo Vallecano this weekend, making the relatively short trip to Alicante to take on bottom club Elche, who can’t buy a win this season.

Ahead of the game, Villarreal boss Setién has been speaking about some of his side’s absentees, a list goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has joined due to illness.

“Filip has suffered a fever this week and has not even been able to come for fear of possible contacts. He will not travel with the team because he is not quite well yet, he is in a recovery process.”

Beyond Jorgensen, there are long-term absentees Nicolas Jackson, Alfonso Pedraza and Giovani Lo Celso.

Speaking about the trio, Setién added: “They are getting closer, but slower than we would like. They are going through a process and we have to see how they evolve.

“Perhaps around a month, a month and a half or two, it depends on each one, but the important thing is that we have enough people to help.”