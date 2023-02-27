Villarreal vs Getafe - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Monday night, and you can join the conversation right here.

It has been a difficult few weeks for the Yellows, who have lost four games on the bounce as Quique Setién struggles to get to grips with a lack of depth in his squad.

The Yellows are now looking up at the European spots as a result, but Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca have lost this weekend, providing a fine opportunity for Setién’s men to make up some of that lost ground.

A struggling Getafe side are in their way. The Madrid-based outfit make the trip to Estadio de la Ceramica fighting against relegation, going into the weekend just goal difference above the bottom three.

Naturally, this is a game Villarral should be winning, but we have said that too much over recent times, with the Yellows regularly slipping up this season.

This one is the first of two games against relegation-fighting teams ahead of a clash with European rivals Real Betis, so picking up six points from the next two games could prove particularly important if Villarreal hold European ambitions.

Defeating Getafe will be the first task, and as ever, we invite you to get involved in the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.