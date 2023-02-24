Villarreal learn opponent for Europa Conference League Round of 16 as draw made

Villarreal now know who they will face in the Conference League Round of 16.

The Yellows progressed to the knockout stage of the competition with relative ease, topping their group and avoiding having to play in the play-off round.

Though, they haven’t exactly been in great form since then, but they remain one of the favourites to win the competition.

At this stage, group winners in the Conference League were drawn against the winning teams from the play-off round, with this stage remaining seeded.

Villarreal were the sixth tie out of the draw, and we now know they will face Belgian club Anderlecht.

Anderlecht are as low as ninth in the Belgian First Division, not enjoying an ideal season so far.

This is a game Villarreal should be winning to reach the quarter-final, but they need to straighten out their own form before they can go into the tie with any sort of confidence of coming through unscathed.

All ties will be played across March 9 and March 16, with no break between the two legs.

You can see the full draw for the Round of 16 below.

Fiorentina vs Sivasspor

Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar

Lech Poznan vs Djurgardens

FC Basel vs Solvan Bratislava

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice

Anderlecht vs Villarreal

Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir

AEK Larnaca vs West Ham