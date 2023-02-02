VUSA Pod #99: Allen and Robin assess our January window

It’s been a difficult week or so for Villarreal fans. First we had to come to terms with losing young breakout player Nico Jackson to Bournemouth (€25m or so helped us come to terms, for sure) only for him to fail his medical and return to us. Without that money, Villarreal didn’t do anything, and saw intended/rumored target Ayoze Perez go to Real Betis instead.

At least we have Ben Brereton-Diaz and Denis Suarez to look forward to in the summer, right? But can we finish in the top 6 with the squad we have? Allen and Robin look at all of this and manage to work in references to most of our favorite players :)