Villarreal fail to add depth in concerning January transfer window

Villarreal did not manage to improve their squad during the January transfer window, in fact, they managed quite the opposite.

The Yellows did manage to tie up future deals for Ben Brereton-Diaz and Denis Suarez, but those players will not arrive until the summer.

Beyond that, there were no incomings, while starting goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli left for Ajax permanently, while winger Arnaut Danjuma - who had become disgruntled - joined Tottenham on a loan deal with Spurs having the option to buy.

If that wasn’t enough, Villarreal also weakened their depth in midfield by allowing Manu Morlanes - who featured regularly in the Conference League group stage - to join Mallorca on loan, and the Balaeric side also have an option to buy.

Ayoze Perez was linked, but he ended up joining Real Betis on a loan deal, with Villarreal ducking out of the race after Nicolas Jackson’s proposed move to Bournemouth fell through.

The Yellows are now going to count on youngster Diego Collado to make a difference up top, at least in terms of supplementary options.

Quique Setién has a strong squad, but it’s one lacking in depth in a number of areas, and none more than up top.

Villarreal have struggled to score with star man Gerard Moreno over recent weeks, and they have no out-and-out striker to play back-up to the injury-prone Spain international.

There is also a problem at goalkeeper, with Filip Jorgensen not looking up to standards. Pepe Reina is going to have to play a great deal more this season than first thought.

Así es, as they say in Spain. That’s how it is, and Villarreal are going to have to get on with it regardless, hoping they can challenge for a top four spot and, at the very minumum, return to the Europa League.