Mallorca vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are in action this evening, and you can get involved in the conversation below.

The Yellows take on Mallorca on the Balearic Island today, and it will be no easy task. Mallorca have been in fine form so far this season, and they are just two places behind the Yellows currently.

Villarreal have struggled over recent times, failing to take advantage of a winnable run of fixtures by losing three on the bounce, albeit one of those games was against Barcelona.

The Yellows now face Villarreal, Getafe and Almeria, and you would think they need at least two wins from those games to remain in the race for the top four, having fallen seven points behind, though it’s looking increasingly like Europa League qualification is more realistic.

The clash with Mallorca kicks off at 6.30pm on Saturday, and it should be an intriguing clash between two teams who are separated by just three points in the table.

As ever, we invite you to eet involved in the conversation in the comments section below before, during and after the game.