Johan Mojica has been speaking ahead of Villarreal’s trip to the Balearics to face Mallorca this weekend.

The Yellows have been in rotten form of late, and they now face a Mallorca side who are just three points and two places worse off as they continue to enjoy an excellent season.

Quique Setién’s men did put on an improved performance against Barcelona over the weekend, but they were still left empty-handed, and it continues a frustrating spell for Villarreal as they stumble in the race for Europe.

Asked about the poor run, full-back Mojica said: “The team came into it after a good run and now we have gone through a bad one, but we keep going with belief in the work so that we can recover results and the good feeling.”

Speaking about Saturday’s clash with Mallorca, Mojica added: “Now we have a good opportunity against Mallorca, and we hope to bring home a win from there. Though, we are aware that they are in very good form.”

Villarreal are now two points off the top six and seven behind the top four due to their poor run of results, but there is still plenty of football to play, and Mojica and his teammates remain intent on grabbing one of those European spots.

“All the teams are preparing to win and compete, so now that we haven’t added to our total, they have,” he added. “But we continue with our idea and purpose of the club, a clear idea, so it will not take away our focus from being in the top positions. But this can not only be by word of mouth, we must demonstrate it in each game.”