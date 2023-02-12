Villarreal vs Barcelona - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Sunday, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows have disappointed over recent weeks, and they face a big test tonight, taking on leaders Barcelona, who have been on fire this season, at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal welcome Barca knowing they can move up to fifth place with a win, while Barca are currently eight points clear, and second-placed Real Madrid don’t play in the league this weekend due to playing in - and indeed winning - the Club World Cup.

Concerningly for Villarreal, Barcelona have won their last 10 games across all competitions, while Quique Setién’s men have lost their last two.

Setién himself has a chance to prove himself against his old club after a disappointing and all too brief spell in charge at Camp Nou.

Once again, Setién looks as though he will be without Gerard Moreno, who has picked up a minor injury that will likely keep him out here.

The game kicks off at 6pm Spanish time, and as always, we invite you to join the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.