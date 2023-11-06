Villarreal left considering Marcelino return after Athletic Club defeat

Villarreal are said to be considering another managerial change after another home defeat on Sunday.

The Yellows suffered a 3-2 defeat to Athletic Club on Sunday, though the scoreline flattered them, going 3-0 down by half-time. The Williams brothers scored one each, while Ruiz De Galaretta scored a stunner early on.

Gerard Moreno and Alexander Sortloth made it a little more exciting with late goals, but until Gerard scored with four minutes remaining, the Yellow Submarine didn’t show any second-half fight, often caught walking and showing little desire.

Pacheta has picked up just nine points from a possible 24 at Villarreal, struggling to install any sort of system during his time at the club so far.

He says he remains ‘optimistic’, but the players do not appear to be on his side, judging by what we have seen in recent outings, and reports now suggest Villarreal could turn back to former boss Marcelino, who was said to be a contender in the most recent application process.

The former Yellows boss started the season with Marseille but he walked away weeks into his reign due to issues with the board. Marcelino fell out with Fernand Roig before his departure from Villarreal, but they are said to have made up since.

The Asturian enjoyed a successful spell at Estadio de la Ceramica previously, and most fans would likely approve of the appointment.