Villarreal vs Athletic Club - La Liga matchday thread

Villarreal are back in action this afternoon, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellow Submarine have finally managed to get a couple of wins under their belt, though whether we actually count Thursday night’s Copa del Rey win over non-league Chiclana is up for debate.

On Monday, Pacheta’s men managed to see off Granada in an entertaining away win to end a wretched run, but they now face a much more difficult test.

Athletic Club are in town today, and they have managed a solid start, currently in sixth place after a draw with Valencia last time out.

The Basque club are six points ahead of Villarreal, making this one particularly important for the Yellows. The key battle will likely be between the Williams brothers and Villarreal’s back-line, given the lack of pace Pacheta has at his disposal, particularly in the middle.

A win today could see Villarreal turn a corner, both in terms of confidence and league position, but it’s going to be a huge test on the evidence we have seen from both of these teams so far this season.

As ever, we invite you to join the conversation in the comments section before, during and after the game.