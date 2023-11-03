Athletic Club handed major injury boost ahead of Villarreal clash

Athletic Club have been handed a potential fitness boost ahead of Sunday’s clash with Villarreal.

The Basque club have enjoyed a solid start to the season so far, currently sitting inside the top six and a point ahead of Real Betis in seventh.

Villarreal are six points worse off after a disastrous start, but the Yellows can make things look a lot closer with a home win on Sunday, not that wins have been easy to come by this term.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, Athletic Club have been handed a huge boost in the form of pacey winger Nico Williams, who looks set to return in time to play following a hamstring injury that kept him out of Copa del Rey action during the week.

Williams has already assisted five times this season, and his pace is sure to test a slow-looking Villarreal back-line.

Athletic Club drew 2-2 with Valencia last time out, and Williams provided an assist in that one before exiting just before the 70-minute mark. He now looks set to return to the starting line-up after missing just one game.