Villarreal suffer monumental injury blow just days after Marcelino appointment

Villarreal have been dealt a monumental injury blow just days after appointing Marcelino as their new head coach.

It has been a difficult start to the season so far for the Yellows, who currently sit firmly in the bottom half having already sacked two head coaches.

Villarreal haven’t been helped by a lack of availability when it comes to star winger Yeremy Pino, but that situation has worsened significantly.

The Spain international has already missedtime through injury this season, and he now looks set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a big injury during training on Thursday morning.

The winger has suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (knee) injury that will keep him out until the summer, likely ending his hopes of making Euro 2024 with Spain next summer.

It’s a huge blow for Villarreal, and indeed for new head coach Marcelino. The Yellows were already short of a winger, and they will now likely be forced into making a signing in January, although they were always likely to add another wide man.

On a personal level, it’s also a massive blow for Yeremy, who is still only 21 years of age. We wish him the best in his recovery.