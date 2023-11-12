Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal - La Liga matchday thread

Villarreal are back in action on Sunday night when they take on Atletico Madrid, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellow Submarine have endured a tough start to the season, and they head into this one without a head coach as a result.

Pacheta was sacked on Friday after a pretty awful start to his reign, and Marcelino will be appointed as his replacement on Monday.

The problem is that Villarreal have a game before then, and Miguel Angel Tena has been put in charge on an interim basis until Marcelino is announced.

The Yellows are currently 13th in the table and 10 points behind Real Sociedad in sixth with this game in hand to play. Although, it will be a tough task to take three points home from Madrid, even if Atletico have had a mixed yet solid start so far, currently nine points off top spot with two games in hand.

Villarreal have done well against Atletico in recent times, but without a head coach and still struggling for form, it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

As ever, we invite you to join the conversation in the comments section before, during and after the game.