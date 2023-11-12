Villarreal ‘agree’ deal to appoint new head coach after Pacheta decision

Villarreal are set to appoint Marcelino as their new head coach on Monday, according to reports.

The Yellow Submarine parted ways with Pacheta on Friday after a disappointing start to the season that has now seen them sack two managers.

Pacheta arrived unprepared and he quickly looked out of his depth, struggling to turn things around. Now the Yellows are set to turn their attention to an old favourite in Marcelino, who has been away from the club for seven years up to this point.

Msrcelino, who guided the club to promotion and two top six finishes during his first spell, is set to return as part of a more strategic and long-term appointment.

Diario AS report a deal has already been agreed, and it is likely to be announced on Monday as Villarreal go into the international break. It’s claimed Marcelino, who has spent time with Valencia and Athletic Club recently, will pen a contract that could be up to two-and-a-half years, which is significantly longer than the nine month deal Pacheta received.

Marcelino became available after he left Marseile just months after taking the position due to the French club’s board failing to deliver on promised transfers.