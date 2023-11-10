Villarreal sack Pacheta as prime replacement candidate comes into focus

Villarreal have now confirmed that they have parted ways with manager Jose Rojo Martin ‘Pacheta’.

The former Real Valladolid coach was a surprise selection to replace Quique Setien, who was fired after a poor start to the season.

Villarreal became even worse under Pacheta, with both poor results and woeful performances, and he has now lost his role after just 12 games in all competitions.

The Yellow Submarine won five, drew three and lost four under Pacheta, with his La Liga record underwhelming, with just two wins and three draws from eight games.

Marcelino has been linked with a sensational return to Villarreal in recent weeks, with the sack looming for Pacheta for a while, and his departure may now mean there is some truth to the rumours.

Marcelino enjoyed an excellent spell with Villarreal before departing after a fallout with club hierarchy in 2016, and he has since gone on to manage Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Marseille.

It is unclear who will come in if Marcelino does not, but for now, Villarreal have one more game ahead of the International break to navigate without a manager, as they travel to Estadio Civitas Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening.