Pacheta confirms Villarreal injury blow and laments mistakes after Las Palmas defeat

Pacheta has confirmed that Yeremy Pino has picked up a significant hamstring injury after Villarreal’s defeat to Las Palmas.

The Yellows Submarine lost 2-1 at home to the newly promoted side, and Yeremy had a busy first half before exiting the action.

The winger was left furious after not getting a penalty, and he later galloped more or less te length of the pitch before chopping down an opponent, getting a yellow card, leaving the pitch through injury and then watching Las Palmas score the resulting free-kick.

Yeremy would have been headed for international action with Spain this week, but a hamstring injury will keep him out, it has now been confirmed.

“Pino has broken down, I think he has a major hamstring injury and he has left frustrated,” Pacheta said after the game. “He shouldn’t go, he should stay, but I guess the national team and the injury came to his mind, so he’s gone all out.”

Villarreal have just two wins in nine games to start the season, and Pacheta knows his side must turn things around.

“We have to make fewer important mistakes, it’s clear that we don’t want to make them but we do make them.We have to be much more attentive, you end up paying for those mistakes,” he added. “We have to be much more attentive. And we must remain calm no matter what happens. The team gets excited, and that’s the worst way to react. We have to be what we are and from there work to grow and improve”.