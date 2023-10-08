Villarreal vs Las Palmas - La Liga matchday thread

Villarreal are back in action on Sunday, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellow Submarine welcome Las Palmas to Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday afternoon, and they finally have some wind in their sails.

After a frustrating away draw with Getafe last weekend, a game in which Pacheta’s men played around an hour with 10 men, Villarreal defeated Stade-Rennais in a statement Europa aeague win during thwe week.

The French side arrived in Castellon unbeaten across all competitions, but Alexander Sortloth’s strike and Pepe Reina’s late penalty save sent them home empty-handed.

Villarreal will now want to build on that first win in five with a home win over newly promoted Las Palmas, who have as many points as their hosts heading into Sunday.

The Canary side defeated Celta Vigo last weekend, and they too should be confident mood.

Still, Villarreal will be heavy favourites, and Pacheta could do with his side putting on a confident and complete performance given the struggles early in his reign.

As ever, we invite you to join the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.