Pacheta believes Villarreal’s back-line is finding its groove after a potential turning point win over Stade-Rennais.

It had been a miserable start to the season for the Yellow Submarine, but after drawing 0-0 with Getafe last weekend despite playing around an hour with 10 men, Villarreal defeated a previously unbeaten Stade-Rennais side in the Europa League on Thursday night.

While Pepe Reina had to save a 92nd minute penalty, the Yellow Submarine did manage to secure a second consecutive clean sheet, and that was an important point for a back-line that had looked chaotic at best leading up to the last two games.

Speaking after Thursday night’s win, and indeed ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash with Las Palmas at home, Pacheta spoke of the potential turning point for his defence.

He said: “What will give us the most confidence are the sensations and these are growing. We still have to play a good complete game, with the ball and being dominant.

“This match, just as I said that the point in Getafe was good, it helps us to realize that we have minimized a very difficult opponent to defend against.

“We have two clean sheets in two games and we are defending and attacking better and better. We need to improve our accuracy in the last pass to score more goals”.