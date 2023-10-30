Granada vs Villarreal - La Liga matchday thread

Villarreal are back in action on Monday night when they take on strugglers Granada away from home, and you can get involved in the conversation right here.

The Yellow Submarine have struggled themselves so far this season, picking up just nine points from their first eight games, and head coach Pacheta is already under pressure.

Villarreal can’t seem to buy a win currently, with Pacheta winning just two of their first eight games in charge.

Meanwhile, Granada are second from bottom, but only three points worse off, and they followed up a huge home point against Barcelona with a disappointing defeat to Osasuna. The Yellows drew at home to Alaves last time out.

Three points would be a step in the right direction for Villarreal down South, while defeat could be a nail in Pacheta’s coffin as he continues to struggle to get this team going, flip-flopping between styles of play and trying to find one that works.

The Yellows Submarine are going to have to start beating some of these struggling teams to ease any fears of a disaster season, but it is easier said than done with confidence levels as low as they are.

