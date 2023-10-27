With the help of FootballWebPages, we took a look at the latest predicted LaLiga table and there is still an opportunity to be optimistic as Villarreal supporters.

We are now a quarter of the way through the LaLiga season and it would be a difficult task to find someone who can say they forecasted everything that we have seen so far this term.

The Yellow Submarine haven’t started well at all, and the rising tensions between the club and its supporters are unquestionably palpable, but one result can certainly change everything in football.

Despite currently being sat three points above the drop zone, level on points with Cádiz, Alavés and Sevilla, Villarreal are predicted to achieve a mid-table finish come the end of the current campaign.

The Yellows have been fighting for the European places for a number of years and they were more recently tipped to snatch the fourth spot in the league, but that seems a near-impossible task for this season, especially considering the power of Girona, Real Sociedad, and Athletic Club.

Usually, Villarreal would be competing with Sevilla and Real Betis for the previously mentioned fourth spot, but both sides are predicted to be in a similar league position at the end of the season, as both of the teams from the Andalusian capital have experienced their own respective complications this year.

Interestingly enough, Atlético Madrid are the favourites for the title at the moment and it would be hard to argue against it considering the form that they’re on. It is difficult to foresee Jude Bellingham spurring Los Blancos to a league title on his own, especially bearing in mind that it’s his first season. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s injury problems are likely to cost them, and it doesn’t help that they’ve had to move away from the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are predicted to finish fourth, with Girona pulling off a miracle and earning a third-place finish. For context, Los Albirrojos were playing their football in the second division just eighteen months ago, and have never achieved European football before in their history.

It is also intriguing to see Villarreal predicted to finish below local rivals Valencia, which hasn’t happened since the 2018/19 season. Los Ché have been enjoying an exhilarating start to the season, but there is a lot of pressure on the shoulders of their young squad to maintain their high league position.

Here is the latest predicted table in full: