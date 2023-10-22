Villarreal put on another painful performance to draw with Alaves

Villarreal continued their poor form with a home draw against Alaves on Sunday.

The Yellows are starting to look like relegation candidates, putting in another hard-to-watch performance at home on Sunday evening.

Omorodion put Alaves ahead when the entire back three - yes, back three - were outrun. Alexander Sortloth should have scored seconds before.

And it took a slice of luck for Villarreal to get level, with a handball allowing Gerard Moreno to level from the spot.

There wasn’t much more to write home about, with Villarreal struggling to create chances against an Alaves side who are likely to spend the season battling against relegation.

The Yellows may do the same, amassing just nine points from their first first 10 games.

Pacheta has won just two of his first eight games in charge, and pressure has to mount even at this early stage, with Villarreal looking as horrible to watch and still unfit.

The warning signs are there for Fernando Roig, with Villarreal regressing by the game, but will he and the club's board make a decision this early?