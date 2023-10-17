Villarreal discover Copa del Rey round one opponents

Villarreal now know who they will face in the first round of this season’s Copa del Rey.

The Yellow Submarine haven’t looked good so far this season, but the Copa del Rey is a competition they may well look to take seriously given the Europa League looks ultra-tough this season, with Liverpool and others looking more likely winners.

The Copa is seeded for round one, meaning Villarreal were always going to be drawn against lower league opposition, and the highest seeded team plays away from home during the early stages.

The draw was made on Tuesday, and the ties will be played between October 31st and November 2.

Villarreal now know they will face Chiclana away from home. Chiclana are based in Cadiz in the South-West of Spain, meaning a pretty lengthy trip for the Yellow Submarine.

Chiclana play in the highest tier of local football in Andalusia, which is effectively the sixth tier of Spanish football. Promotion from that league would get them into the RFEF divisions, and they are currently top after six games, winning five of their first six games and drawing the other.