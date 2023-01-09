Quique Setién is delighted with how his team performed in their hugely impressive home win over Real Madrid.

The Yellows defeated Los Blancos to make it three wins from as many games since returning from the World Cup break, with Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno on target.

Villarreal are now applying real pressure to the top four, just one point behind fourth place.

Setién was under real pressure early in his time with the club, but Villarreal are now playing some superb football, and that showed in the win over Real Madrid, which comes before a run of very winnable games.

Speaking after the win, Setién said: “We played an extraordinary game against an extraordinary rival. We started well, dominating the rival field and generating chances. We suffered some occasions but the baggage is positive in both senses”.

Setién went on to add: “It was common for us. We had been doing it. We have emphasized today because if you let Madrid leave, it will cause you more problems. We have had a predisposition and we have been effective in that pressure.”

Villarreal next face Celta Viga away from home, ahead of facing Girona and Rayo Vallecano at home. Though, a Copa del Rey clash will be squeezed beteen the Celta and Girona fixtures.