Villarreal vs Real Madrid - La Liga gamethread

The Yellows have returned to action with a bang following the World Cup break, beating rivals Valencia last weekend to move within three points of the top four, and they have since thrashed Cartagena to progress to the next round of the Copa del Rey.

On Saturday, they face a giant test ahead of a very winnable run of games, facing title hopefuls and reigning champions Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are currently battling it out at the top, neck-and-neck with Barcelona, and Carlo Ancelotti’s men will arrive in Castellon with pressure on them to pick up all three points.

Villarreal picked up a point in this fixture last season, and they will surely take the same result here as they look to keep up their pursuit of fourth place. Though, the Yellows have looked sharp over the last week or so, and they are certainly capable of pulling off a win, especially at home.

