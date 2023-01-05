Villarreal set for transfer windfall as World Cup winner heads for Ajax

Villarreal look to have decided to sell goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Rulli, who was the hero of the Europe League final win, doesn’t look as though he will return to action for the Yellows after winning rhe World Cup as Argentina’s third-choice goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old has been back at Vila-real, but it looks as though it will only be a pittstop as he heads for pastures new.

Rulli is yet to train with Villarreal following the World Cup, and that’s because he is headed to Ajax for a deal believed to be worth 10million euros.

The goalkeeper has been with the Yellows since 2020, racking up 47 La Liga appearances, but it seems he is headed for the Netherlands.

Related Villarreal thrash Cartagena to avoid Copa del Rey upset

While Villarreal will be forever greatful for his scoring of a penalty and his save of the deciding penalty against Manchester United in the Europa League final. his exit won’t cause many fans to lose sleep.

Rulli has been prone to errors during his time at the club, making decisive mistakes and looking weak whenever it comes to catching the ball. Of course, he has made some impressive saves along the way, too, but Villarreal feel they can do better.

Pepe Reina will help to bridge the gap, and the Yellows are likely to bring in a stopper from elsewhere.

As always with exiting players, we thank Gero and wish him all the best for the future. The same applies for youngster Juan Carlos Arana, who has joined Eibar on a permanent deal, with the Yellows retaining rights to re-purchase and a sell-on fee should he go elsewhere.