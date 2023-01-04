Villarreal thrash Cartagena to avoid Copa del Rey upset

Villarreal overcame a scare in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night to progress to the Round of 16.

The Yellow Submarine made the relatively short trip down to Cartagena for their Last 32 clash, and Cartagonova was rocking for this one, particularly after Pablo Vazquez headed in a first-half opener for the hosts.

There was little between the two sides in the first half, but after changing almost the whole starting XI, the Yellows weren’t coherent enough to create danger going forward against a physical and energetic Cartagena.

But whatever Quique Setién said at half-time did the trick. Within four minutes of the restart, Alex Baena cleverly turned in a cross, and Villarreal were in front when Arnaut Danjuma blasted home a Jose Luis Morales pass across goal.

Setién then started to bring usual starters off the bench in a bid to get them back into rhythym following the extended recent break, and Villarreal won a penalty on the hour-mark. Morales blasted it straight at the goalkeeper, but fortunately, he was able to tap home the rebound.

Cartagena then rallied in a bid to get back into the game and were a little unlucky not to, but Villarreal put the Segunda side to the sword when Samu Chukwueuze raced through on goal following a clearance, showing ice-cool composure to slot home.

There was even time for one more, with Etienne Capoue, who is turning into an attacking force under Setién, lashing home a superb strike to make it 5-1 on the stroke of the 90.

The Yellows progress to the Last 16, and the draw will be made on Saturday. Valencia, Espanyol, Real Madrid, Levante, Sporting and Ceuta are already in the Last 16, while other games are still to be played.