Villarreal’s January transfer window threatens to end with disappointment.

The Yellows have not managed to improve their squad during this window despite a number of lines of interest. Ayoze Perez was heavily linked, but it looks as though there will be no deal after Nicolas Jackson’s proposed move to Bournemouth fell through.

Manu Morlanes was a surprise departure on deadline day, joining Mallorca on a loan deal until the end of the season, while Mallorca are understood to have a 4million euro option to buy.

Arnaut Danjuma, of course, left to join Tottenham on a loan deal with an option to buy, leaving Villarreal particularly thin in attack.

Villarreal have managed to sign players to pre-contract agreements, landing Ben Brereton-Diaz and Cedric Suarez ahead of the summer, but those players won’t arrive for another six months.

There is still time before the window closes, but as things stand Villarreal have only weakened their squad this January, which is a concern given the clear opportunity to land a top four spot.

Of course, we will do a fresh update in the morning to cover any deals that might happen, though it does look like being a quiet one.

And that comes after the disappointment of Monday night’s home defeat to Rayo Vallecano.