Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Monday night as they take on an impressive Rayo Vallecano side at Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Yellows have managed to turn things around over recent weeks, surging into the top four race, and they are already on course for a top four finish, with a better head-to-head record than Atletico Madrid and the same amount of points heading into this weekend.

A date with Barcelona aside, Quique Setién’s men are now on a well-earned stretch of very winnable games as they look to establish themselves as Champions League challengers.

This one could be a little tricky, though, with Rayo proving tough to beat this season, as they were for stretches last season. They currently sit ninth and only five points worse off than their hosts on Monday night.

But Villarreal need to be winning these games if they do want to return to UEFA’s biggest competition next season.

