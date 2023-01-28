Nicolas Jackson will not be heading to the Premier League after all.

It looked as though Villarreal would be welcoming around 25million euros for the youngster, with Premier League club Bournemouth all-but sealing the deal, jumping ahead of Southampton in the queue.

But Jackson’s medical threw up some complicated issues due to recent injuries to the hamstring and hip. Bournemouth are battling relegation in the Premier League, and if they are going to spend 25million euros, they need a player who is going to stay fit for the next four months or so.

Hamstring injuries are notoriously prone to reocurring issues, and the weakness in Jackson’s hip means reinjury to the hamstring is that much more likely.

The young forward will be just fine in time, but Bournemouth are not going to bet their Premier League safety on dumb luck.

And with that in mind, Jackson has now returned to Vila-real with the transfer cancelled. It’s not the end of the world for Villarreal, but it was a very favourable deal, and it’s not an offer that is likely to be matched in the future.

Elsewhere, the Yellows are battling with Real Betis for the signing of Leicester City winger Ayoze Perez, and the efforts to sign the Spaniard are not understood to hinge on the Jackson deal.